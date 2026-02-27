European Commission comments on temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age

Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU is valid until March next year, reminded European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert, commenting on the discussion regarding temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age at the European level during a briefing in Brussels on Friday, writes UNN.

What I can say is that temporary protection is something we decided at the EU level, at the level of the 27 member states, meaning until next year, March. The current rules are in effect, and that's what I can say at this moment. - replied European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert to a question about whether there is a discussion at the European level regarding temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age.

At the same time, he stated that he was "not aware of the debates in Luxembourg," reacting to a remark that "the government of Luxembourg raised the issue of temporary protection for Ukrainian men, saying that there are ongoing debates at the European level about what to do with this, as they are of conscription age, and the Ukrainian authorities have also raised this issue."

Half of men of military age are ready to return to Ukraine: Chernyshov names main condition