Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 2964 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15819 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 19540 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 29144 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 46593 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 42553 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 37723 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32298 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52276 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

European Commission comments on temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU is valid until March next year, said European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert. He is not aware of the debates regarding men of conscription age, referring to the current rules.

European Commission comments on temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age

Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU is valid until March next year, reminded European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert, commenting on the discussion regarding temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age at the European level during a briefing in Brussels on Friday, writes UNN.

What I can say is that temporary protection is something we decided at the EU level, at the level of the 27 member states, meaning until next year, March. The current rules are in effect, and that's what I can say at this moment.

- replied European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert to a question about whether there is a discussion at the European level regarding temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age.

At the same time, he stated that he was "not aware of the debates in Luxembourg," reacting to a remark that "the government of Luxembourg raised the issue of temporary protection for Ukrainian men, saying that there are ongoing debates at the European level about what to do with this, as they are of conscription age, and the Ukrainian authorities have also raised this issue."

Half of men of military age are ready to return to Ukraine: Chernyshov names main condition24.12.24, 15:35 • 40851 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Brussels
Luxembourg