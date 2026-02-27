European Commission comments on temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age
Kyiv • UNN
Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU is valid until March next year, said European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert. He is not aware of the debates regarding men of conscription age, referring to the current rules.
Temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU is valid until March next year, reminded European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert, commenting on the discussion regarding temporary protection for Ukrainian men of conscription age at the European level during a briefing in Brussels on Friday, writes UNN.
What I can say is that temporary protection is something we decided at the EU level, at the level of the 27 member states, meaning until next year, March. The current rules are in effect, and that's what I can say at this moment.
At the same time, he stated that he was "not aware of the debates in Luxembourg," reacting to a remark that "the government of Luxembourg raised the issue of temporary protection for Ukrainian men, saying that there are ongoing debates at the European level about what to do with this, as they are of conscription age, and the Ukrainian authorities have also raised this issue."
