Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
“The EU was created to rob the US": Trump threatens to impose 25% tariff on EU goods

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102623 views

Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on imports from the EU, including cars. The US President accused the EU of creating a bloc to “rob” the United States.

US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of 25 percent tariffs on imports from the European Union, saying that the bloc “was created to rob the United States.” This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump said this during the first meeting of his Cabinet of Ministers.

We have made a decision, and we will announce it very soon. It will be 25%. It will apply to cars and everything else,

- He said.

Donald Trump claims that the 27-nation alliance is “designed to harm the United States of America.

In response, the European Commission threatened countermeasures if Trump imposes tariffs, saying that the EU “will respond decisively and immediately to unjustified barriers to free and fair trade.

The president offered no new details on his proposed tariffs for the EU, including what powers he would use, but renewed his fierce attacks on the bloc for what he has long perceived as an unbalanced economic relationship.

They don't accept our cars. They don't accept, in fact, our agricultural products, they use all kinds of reasons why not. Let's be honest, the European Union was created to rob the United States,

- Trump said.

Recall

On February 1, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to “definitely” impose new duties on goods from the European Union. Specific details on the amount of duties and the list of goods were not disclosed at the time.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States

