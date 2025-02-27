“The EU was created to rob the US": Trump threatens to impose 25% tariff on EU goods

US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of 25 percent tariffs on imports from the European Union, saying that the bloc “was created to rob the United States.” This was reported by the Financial Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Trump said this during the first meeting of his Cabinet of Ministers.

We have made a decision, and we will announce it very soon. It will be 25%. It will apply to cars and everything else, - He said.

Donald Trump claims that the 27-nation alliance is “designed to harm the United States of America.

In response, the European Commission threatened countermeasures if Trump imposes tariffs, saying that the EU “will respond decisively and immediately to unjustified barriers to free and fair trade.

The president offered no new details on his proposed tariffs for the EU, including what powers he would use, but renewed his fierce attacks on the bloc for what he has long perceived as an unbalanced economic relationship.

They don't accept our cars. They don't accept, in fact, our agricultural products, they use all kinds of reasons why not. Let's be honest, the European Union was created to rob the United States, - Trump said.

Recall

On February 1, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to “definitely” impose new duties on goods from the European Union. Specific details on the amount of duties and the list of goods were not disclosed at the time.