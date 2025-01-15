The EU is preparing sanctions against Russia without the veto power of Hungary and Slovakia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 129988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117685 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 125753 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126884 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 158798 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108579 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155000 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104199 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113784 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 45280 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117308 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115290 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 31990 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 47010 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 129988 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 158798 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183703 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173127 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115290 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117308 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138605 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130553 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148113 views
Actual
The EU is preparing sanctions against Russia without the veto power of Hungary and Slovakia

The EU is preparing sanctions against Russia without the veto power of Hungary and Slovakia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77915 views

For the first time, the European Commission plans to impose sanctions against Russia without taking into account the vetoes of individual countries. Decisions on sanctions will be made by a qualified majority, not unanimously.

In Brussels, there is a perception that the EU has reached a “ceiling” in terms of its ability to unanimously decide on sanctions. Not all member states agree with the rationale for sanctions. But it has recently become known that under the sanctions, decisions will be made not unanimously, but by a qualified majority.

This is reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

The European Commission is considering expanding the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia. As RMF24 has learned, for the first time, the European Commission intends to propose the adoption of some sanctions against Russia without taking into account the possible veto of Hungary or Slovakia. This was reported by EU diplomats after the first consultations of the European Commission.

EU prepares to ban Russian aluminum imports in new sanctions package - Reuters15.01.25, 09:10 • 33513 views

The situation with duties on grains and oilseeds from the Russian Federation and the Russian Federation.

The EU has already imposed duties on grains and oilseeds from Russia and Belarus in May 2024, but not as part of the sanctions package.

Brussels now believes that the EU countries have reached a “ceiling” in terms of their ability to make decisions on sanctions unanimously. This is evidenced by increasingly weak packages.

It is likely that in the case of fertilizers and other agri-food products from Russia and Belarus, the terms of the sanctions will be approved by a qualified majority, and Hungary or Slovakia will not have a veto.

The EC is also considering striking at Russia's “shadow fleet,” i.e., ships that illegally transport Russian oil.

In addition to blacklisting more Russian vessels (currently 72 out of 600 shadow fleet vessels are blacklisted), more creative solutions are being considered, such as requiring oil spill insurance. Denmark, Poland and other Baltic countries are preparing such solutions.

Recall

Prices for Brent and WTI oil rose amid US sanctions against Russian tankers. The IEA warns of possible supply disruptions, and OPEC predicts an increase in oil demand by 2026.

Ukraine held a briefing on Russia's shadow tanker fleet: what was discussed14.01.25, 01:07 • 81895 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
opecOPEC
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
denmarkDenmark
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising