The EU is preparing sanctions against Russia without the veto power of Hungary and Slovakia

In Brussels, there is a perception that the EU has reached a “ceiling” in terms of its ability to unanimously decide on sanctions. Not all member states agree with the rationale for sanctions. But it has recently become known that under the sanctions, decisions will be made not unanimously, but by a qualified majority.

The European Commission is considering expanding the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia. As RMF24 has learned, for the first time, the European Commission intends to propose the adoption of some sanctions against Russia without taking into account the possible veto of Hungary or Slovakia. This was reported by EU diplomats after the first consultations of the European Commission.

The situation with duties on grains and oilseeds from the Russian Federation and the Russian Federation.

The EU has already imposed duties on grains and oilseeds from Russia and Belarus in May 2024, but not as part of the sanctions package.

Brussels now believes that the EU countries have reached a “ceiling” in terms of their ability to make decisions on sanctions unanimously. This is evidenced by increasingly weak packages.

It is likely that in the case of fertilizers and other agri-food products from Russia and Belarus, the terms of the sanctions will be approved by a qualified majority, and Hungary or Slovakia will not have a veto.

The EC is also considering striking at Russia's “shadow fleet,” i.e., ships that illegally transport Russian oil.

In addition to blacklisting more Russian vessels (currently 72 out of 600 shadow fleet vessels are blacklisted), more creative solutions are being considered, such as requiring oil spill insurance. Denmark, Poland and other Baltic countries are preparing such solutions.

