The EU is considering redirecting €400 billion in regional aid to the defense industry - Euractiv

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4942 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10635 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13942 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 21075 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26504 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 46129 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51279 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 55071 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38526 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52868 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
35%
748 mm
Popular news

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

May 8, 07:10 AM • 51484 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 99851 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 52130 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

09:23 AM • 22298 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 33994 views
Publications

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 1974 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 17718 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 46129 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 55071 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 100999 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andrii Sybiha

Vasyl Malyuk

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Belarus

Vatican City

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 34921 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 53054 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 55258 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 85998 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 135007 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Shahed-136

YouTube

Spotify

The EU is considering redirecting €400 billion in regional aid to the defense industry - Euractiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1916 views

EU countries are considering redirecting €400 billion from regional aid funds to the defense industry. The funds will go to bomb shelters, military-civilian technologies and military infrastructure.

The EU is considering redirecting €400 billion in regional aid to the defense industry - Euractiv

EU countries are considering directing nearly 400 billion euros from regional aid to the defense industry, including bomb shelters and military-civilian technologies, according to a document seen by Euractiv, UNN writes.

Details

The positions reflected in the internal document reportedly show the willingness of several EU countries to use the so-called "cohesion funds" intended for social and regional development for their defense needs.

EU's €800 billion defense plan hit with tepid response - Euractiv06.05.2025, 11:49 • 11162 views

The attempt was made just weeks before the EU executive is due to present the bloc's next seven-year budget to its member states.

Brussels is using a mid-term review of the "cohesion funds" regulation, usually a simple "tick-the-box" step, to free up money for Europe's security architecture. This is one of many ideas being discussed to channel more money into the defense industry, the publication writes.

The document, as indicated, shows how EU countries are interested in blurring the lines between the civilian and military worlds so that money can be spent interchangeably on either project. The same pattern is observed in the NATO military alliance.

What is defense, really?

The European Commission's initial proposal focuses on modernizing civilian transport infrastructure with military potential, such as bridges and roads strong and large enough to withstand the weight of tanks or serve as runways for landing F-35 fighter jets.

But the bloc's member states, as noted, are asking for even greater scale. Latvia wants "cohesion funds" to cover housing for soldiers and bomb shelters, while Greece wants fully military infrastructure, not just dual-use facilities, to be included in the scheme. This would open the door to funding military barracks.

Slovakia, which is now building hospitals, including for the military, is asking that such facilities - useful in both peacetime and wartime - be eligible for funding from "cohesion funds," the publication writes.

Similarly, France, as indicated, wants the definition of suitable infrastructure to include "ports, airports, submarine cables and digital networks." With overseas territories in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, it also wants the outermost territories to be eligible for funding.

The European Commission has also reportedly proposed using regional aid funds to increase production capacity for arms manufacturers, including ammunition, missiles, air defense and critical infrastructure protection. However, combat aircraft will be excluded.

In this case, the Czech Republic also proposes to channel money to dual-use companies whose products are also used in the civilian world, especially in technology development. It also wants the money to go through its entire value chain, the publication notes.

EU countries have yet to discuss, amend and approve the plan. The European Parliament is on track to amend the text through an emergency procedure, which will speed up the legislative process by several months, the publication writes.

EU is arguing over a €150 billion defense procurement program - Euractiv01.05.2025, 10:19 • 8735 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
European Commission
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Latvia
NATO
France
Czech Republic
Greece
Slovakia
Brent
$61.82
Bitcoin
$99,293.00
S&P 500
$5,669.88
Tesla
$279.41
Газ TTF
$34.99
Золото
$3,362.06
Ethereum
$1,959.54