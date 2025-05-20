$41.580.08
Exclusives
The EU has imposed sanctions against three structures of the Russian Armed Forces for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

The European Council has imposed sanctions against three Russian structures involved in the development and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. The decision was made due to evidence of Russia's use of prohibited substances.

The EU has imposed sanctions against three structures of the Russian Armed Forces for the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

The European Council has decided to introduce additional restrictive measures against three Russian entities involved in the development and use of chemical weapons during hostilities in Ukraine. This is stated in a statement posted on the official website of the European Council, writes UNN.

Details

Today, the list includes the troops of radiological, chemical and biological protection, the 27th Scientific Center and the 33rd Central Research and Testing Institute of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, all of which belong to the armed forces of Russia

- the statement said.

It is reported that this decision was made due to a series of reports published by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in November 2024 and February 2025. These materials confirm the presence of riot control agents, such as the chemical CS (2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile) and related compounds, in samples collected on the line of combat contact in Ukraine.

Such substances were used by Russian invaders in Ukraine as a way of waging war. It is noted that this is a violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, of which Russia is also a state party.

Ukraine insists on full confiscation of Russian assets immobilized in the West

Russia has not provided a credible explanation for its widespread use of riot control agents. Given the seriousness of the situation and to strengthen the global norm against the use of chemical weapons, the EU calls on the OPCW to establish in a timely manner the facts of the proven use of riot control agents as a method of warfare

- the European Council said.

It is also reported that EU restrictive measures against the use and proliferation of chemical weapons are currently being implemented against 25 individuals and six organizations.

Those listed under the sanctions regime are subject to asset freezes, and the provision of funds or economic resources to them, directly or indirectly, or for their benefit is prohibited. In addition, a ban on travel to the EU applies to individuals listed

- explained in the European Council.

It is also noted that the EU remains fully committed to countering the proliferation and use of chemical weapons and to upholding the provisions set out in the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction (CWC).

Supplement

The 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes 75 individuals and legal entities "responsible for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

US President Donald Trump told reporters that he will not increase sanctions against Russia, "because there is a chance" for progress.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
European Council
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
