The EU confirmed that they can separate Ukraine and Moldova on the path to membership

The European Union may separate Moldova's accession process from Ukraine's due to Hungary's opposition to negotiations with Kyiv. This was stated in an interview with Radio Liberty by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, writes UNN.

Details

Kos stated that she "cannot rule out the possibility of separating" the two countries in their accession process to the EU as early as June, when decisions on the bloc's enlargement are planned to be made in Brussels.

We are already discussing with the member states what to do, because no member state is against the opening of the first cluster by Moldova. - Kos noted.

She emphasized that at this time only Hungary opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU.

According to the publication, Moldova and Ukraine have so far moved together in the process of joining the European Union, they were considered as a single tandem. Last year, 27 EU member states approved the start of accession negotiations with both candidate countries, but no negotiating cluster has yet been opened.

Negotiations with Ukraine were blocked by Hungary, creating a number of obstacles, including demanding extended rights for the Hungarian minority.

Kos believes that there is even a possibility that Moldova will become an EU member by the end of her mandate in 2029. She also noted that if the EU does not have new members during the current mandate of the European Commission, it will be considered a "failure."

"Ukraine has done enough, I can say this from my own experience, as I facilitated the dialogue between Hungary and Ukraine," the European Commissioner concluded, expressing regret that Budapest is politicizing Ukraine's European integration.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU, believing that it threatens the country's economy. Orban's advisor said that supporting Ukraine would cost $100 billion a year.