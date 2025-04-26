Orbán said that Trump asks him when Hungary will leave the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that US President Donald Trump often calls him and asks when Hungary will leave the EU, and added that if the EU in 2004 was like it is now, Hungary would not have applied. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The publication notes that the conversation in which the high-ranking official shared these details took place at a forum in Pilisverosvár on the outskirts of Budapest. In addition to domestic policy, current foreign policy issues were also discussed at the event, and one of the main topics was the European Union.

Orban said that US President Donald Trump often calls him and asks when Hungary will leave the EU, the publication quoted Prime Minister Orban as saying.

Answering a question from a member of the audience, he said that an idea of this nature and specificity can only be adopted after a long and thorough consideration. If he decides that it is worth leaving, he just has to take the initiative. However, according to the Prime Minister, this moment has not yet been reached: "nix ugribugri".

Orban consistently adheres to his Eurosceptic position. According to him, "if the EU in 2004 was like it is today, Hungary might not have applied," the publication writes.

Also, according to Euronews, Viktor Orban said that he shared with the US President that Hungary sells 85% of its products within the European Union.

Additionally

Negotiations on Hungary's accession to the EU were initiated by the government of Gyula Horn when he first came to power in 1998. Later, Viktor Orban continued them, and on May 1, 2004, Hungary joined the European Union, four months before the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Peter Medgyessy.

