Orbán said that Trump asks him when Hungary will leave the EU

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"
11:19 AM • 4024 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

08:14 AM • 21552 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 50901 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 35099 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 39545 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 46572 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 50798 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 40796 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40610 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 98526 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+12°
6.4m/s
34%
751 mm
Popular news

The US has privately agreed to support a "coalition of the willing" - The Telegraph

April 26, 03:26 AM • 24681 views

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

April 26, 04:22 AM • 18503 views

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

08:07 AM • 11661 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

08:58 AM • 31401 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 8936 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 50905 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 68031 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 98529 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 149467 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 312230 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 22795 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 60023 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 51942 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57015 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 87522 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Orbán said that Trump asks him when Hungary will leave the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1712 views

Viktor Orbán stated that Trump is interested in when Hungary will leave the EU. He also added that if the EU were as it is now, Hungary might not have applied for membership.

Orbán said that Trump asks him when Hungary will leave the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that US President Donald Trump often calls him and asks when Hungary will leave the EU, and added that if the EU in 2004 was like it is now, Hungary would not have applied. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

The publication notes that the conversation in which the high-ranking official shared these details took place at a forum in Pilisverosvár on the outskirts of Budapest. In addition to domestic policy, current foreign policy issues were also discussed at the event, and one of the main topics was the European Union.

Orban said that US President Donald Trump often calls him and asks when Hungary will leave the EU, the publication quoted Prime Minister Orban as saying.

Answering a question from a member of the audience, he said that an idea of this nature and specificity can only be adopted after a long and thorough consideration. If he decides that it is worth leaving, he just has to take the initiative. However, according to the Prime Minister, this moment has not yet been reached: "nix ugribugri".

Orban consistently adheres to his Eurosceptic position. According to him, "if the EU in 2004 was like it is today, Hungary might not have applied," the publication writes.

Also, according to Euronews, Viktor Orban said that he shared with the US President that Hungary sells 85% of its products within the European Union.

Additionally

Negotiations on Hungary's accession to the EU were initiated by the government of Gyula Horn when he first came to power in 1998. Later, Viktor Orban continued them, and on May 1, 2004, Hungary joined the European Union, four months before the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Peter Medgyessy.

"It's a knock on the door": Orban calls on Hungarians to vote against Ukraine's accession to the EU25.04.25, 01:05 • 3528 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Hungary
Viktor Orban
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,232.20
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,804.19