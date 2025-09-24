The "eOselia" program issued over 20,000 loans: military personnel lead, Kyiv and the region are the most active - "Ukrfinzhytlo"

The affordable mortgage program "eOselya" has crossed the threshold of 20,000 issued loans. The military and law enforcement officers were the most active in using state support – they account for more than half of all borrowers. The service was most often used in Kyiv and the region, as well as in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. This was reported by the press service of PrJSC "Ukrfinzhitlo", writes UNN.

Details

As reported by "Ukrfinzhitlo", among the program users are 10,124 military and law enforcement officers (51%), 1,528 medical workers (8%), 1,490 educators (7%), and 870 internally displaced persons (4%). The rest are citizens who did not have their own housing, veterans, and scientists.

The average age of a borrower is 35 years: most program users are 26–35 years old (44%), followed by 36–45 years old (34%) and 18–25 years old (9%). In terms of family composition, the program mainly covers small families: one person or a family with one child accounts for more than 64% of all transactions. In total, 12,553 children are already growing up in their own homes thanks to "eOselya".

What do Ukrainians choose? Most often – housing on the secondary market (12,132 transactions), average area – 55.4 m², average cost – UAH 2.25 million. New buildings have already been purchased by 6,098 families, and housing under construction – by 1,794. The average area of new buildings is about 60 m², and the average price per m² is UAH 40–44 thousand.

The program's geography is concentrated in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, where almost half of the transactions (49.4%) occur. This is followed by Lviv (6.2%), Ivano-Frankivsk (4.6%), and Odesa (4.6%) oblasts.

Every figure in the statistics is the story of a specific family that got a chance to live in their own home. This is the story of veterans, educators, doctors, young specialists who stay in Ukraine and build their future here – emphasized Yevhen Metsger, Chairman of the Board of "Ukrfinzhitlo".

10 banks have already joined the program, and interest in "eOselya" continues to grow.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported that over three years of the state program "eOselya", more than 20,000 families have already managed to purchase their own housing.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, since the beginning of the year, 5,130 thousand Ukrainians have used the eOselya program. The total amount of preferential housing loans provided reached UAH 9.4 billion.

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 7,000 IDP families have received the opportunity to buy new homes thanks to the state program "eVidnovlennya".