The enemy shelled the Sumy Region 18 times, resulting in 65 explosions

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43125 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135508 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140813 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232253 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169480 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162549 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147185 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216205 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202907 views

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44403 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48008 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 41324 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104993 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100523 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232253 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216205 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202907 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229093 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216468 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100518 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104988 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157094 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155931 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159770 views
The enemy shelled the Sumy Region 18 times, resulting in 65 explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51228 views

During the day, the invaders shelled the Sumy Region 18 times, as a result of which 65 explosions occurred in different settlements.

The invaders shelled Sumy Region 18 times during the day, so 65 explosions were recorded in the region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russians carried out 18 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 65 explosions were recorded. Yunakovskaya, Nikolaevskaya, Khotynskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Velikopisarovskaya communities were shelled

- Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Yunakovskaya: the russians carried out artillery attacks (9 explosions).

Mykolaiv: the invaders launched an FPV Drone Attack (1 explosion) and launched artillery attacks (7 explosions).

Khotynska: the enemy fired mortars (17 explosions), artillery (6 explosions) and dropped vog from a UAV (1 explosion).

Krasnopolskaya: the enemy launched artillery (4 explosions) mortar (4 explosions) attacks and an FPV Drone Attack (2 explosions).

Seredino-Budskaya: 2 mines dropped enemy forces on the territory of the community. 

Velikopisarevskaya: the terrorist army dropped vog from UAVs (1 explosion), launched mortar attacks (8 explosions) and attacked FPV drones (3 explosions).

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
sumySums

Contact us about advertising