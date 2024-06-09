The enemy shelled the Sumy Region 18 times, resulting in 65 explosions

The invaders shelled Sumy Region 18 times during the day, so 65 explosions were recorded in the region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russians carried out 18 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 65 explosions were recorded. Yunakovskaya, Nikolaevskaya, Khotynskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Velikopisarovskaya communities were shelled - Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Yunakovskaya: the russians carried out artillery attacks (9 explosions).

Mykolaiv: the invaders launched an FPV Drone Attack (1 explosion) and launched artillery attacks (7 explosions).

Khotynska: the enemy fired mortars (17 explosions), artillery (6 explosions) and dropped vog from a UAV (1 explosion).

Krasnopolskaya: the enemy launched artillery (4 explosions) mortar (4 explosions) attacks and an FPV Drone Attack (2 explosions).

Seredino-Budskaya: 2 mines dropped enemy forces on the territory of the community.

Velikopisarevskaya: the terrorist army dropped vog from UAVs (1 explosion), launched mortar attacks (8 explosions) and attacked FPV drones (3 explosions).

Russian troops shelled four communities in Sumy region: 27 explosions recorded