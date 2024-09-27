Enemy shelled Kharkiv and four districts of the region: 8 injured

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 98029 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107083 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172801 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140944 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144933 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184934 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175194 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 46287 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114600 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 65733 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 72163 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 39330 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172801 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184934 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175194 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202484 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191330 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143394 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143243 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147854 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139208 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156008 views
Actual
Enemy shelled Kharkiv and four districts of the region: 8 injured

Enemy shelled Kharkiv and four districts of the region: 8 injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14936 views

The enemy shelled Kharkiv and the region, damaging buildings and infrastructure. Five people were injured in Kharkiv, and 3 more in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Vovchansk and Ivashky.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and 4 districts of the region, damaging houses, a school, and a cafe. In Kharkiv, 5 people were injured, in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Vovchansk and Ivashky - 3 more people. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:

  • 16:45, Kharkiv. Three houses and a car were damaged as a result of the shelling by the KAB. 3 women and 2 men were injured. 
  • 22:48, Kharkiv district, Bezruky village. A house was damaged as a result of MLRS shelling. 
  • 19:10, Kharkiv district, Prudyanka village. A house burned down as a result of a UAV crash. 
  • 17:25, Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka community. Forest litter was burning as a result of the shelling by the KAB. 
  • 16:40, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. A cafe and 4 kiosks were burning as a result of the shelling by the KAB. A man of 77 years old was injured. As a result of the shelling 2 residential buildings burned.
  • 14:35, Kupyansk district, Kivsharivka village. The shelling damaged a school building and a fence.
  • 13:00, Chuhuiv district, the town of Vovchansk. A 74-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling.
  • 08:00, Bohodukhivskyi district, Ivashky village, garages were burning as a result of tank shelling. A man of 46 years old was injured.

Russian bomb attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 526.09.24, 19:57 • 20136 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising