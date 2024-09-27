Enemy shelled Kharkiv and four districts of the region: 8 injured

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and 4 districts of the region, damaging houses, a school, and a cafe. In Kharkiv, 5 people were injured, in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Vovchansk and Ivashky - 3 more people. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:

16:45, Kharkiv. Three houses and a car were damaged as a result of the shelling by the KAB. 3 women and 2 men were injured.

22:48, Kharkiv district, Bezruky village. A house was damaged as a result of MLRS shelling.

19:10, Kharkiv district, Prudyanka village. A house burned down as a result of a UAV crash.

17:25, Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka community. Forest litter was burning as a result of the shelling by the KAB.

16:40, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. A cafe and 4 kiosks were burning as a result of the shelling by the KAB. A man of 77 years old was injured. As a result of the shelling 2 residential buildings burned.

14:35, Kupyansk district, Kivsharivka village. The shelling damaged a school building and a fence.

13:00, Chuhuiv district, the town of Vovchansk. A 74-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling.

08:00, Bohodukhivskyi district, Ivashky village, garages were burning as a result of tank shelling. A man of 46 years old was injured.

