Enemy shelled Kharkiv and four districts of the region: 8 injured
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy shelled Kharkiv and the region, damaging buildings and infrastructure. Five people were injured in Kharkiv, and 3 more in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Vovchansk and Ivashky.
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and 4 districts of the region, damaging houses, a school, and a cafe. In Kharkiv, 5 people were injured, in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Vovchansk and Ivashky - 3 more people. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
According to Syniehubov, enemy shelling was recorded:
- 16:45, Kharkiv. Three houses and a car were damaged as a result of the shelling by the KAB. 3 women and 2 men were injured.
- 22:48, Kharkiv district, Bezruky village. A house was damaged as a result of MLRS shelling.
- 19:10, Kharkiv district, Prudyanka village. A house burned down as a result of a UAV crash.
- 17:25, Kharkiv district, Malodanylivka community. Forest litter was burning as a result of the shelling by the KAB.
- 16:40, Kupyansk district, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village. A cafe and 4 kiosks were burning as a result of the shelling by the KAB. A man of 77 years old was injured. As a result of the shelling 2 residential buildings burned.
- 14:35, Kupyansk district, Kivsharivka village. The shelling damaged a school building and a fence.
- 13:00, Chuhuiv district, the town of Vovchansk. A 74-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling.
- 08:00, Bohodukhivskyi district, Ivashky village, garages were burning as a result of tank shelling. A man of 46 years old was injured.
