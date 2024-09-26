Russian bomb attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims increased to 5

As a result of Russia's hostile attack on Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 5, UNN reports, citing the Interior Ministry.

"Today, enemy aircraft launched a bomb attack on the city. Five people were injured. One of the unmanned aerial vehicles hit the territory of the private sector in Kyivskyi district. Two residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged. A fire broke out," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the hit was recorded in a forest belt where forest litter was burning.

Earlier UNN reportedthat Russian occupants struck a private residential building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with a KAB.

As a result of the Russian Federation's strike on Kharkiv, the number of victims increased to four - two people suffered an acute stress reaction, and two more were injured by glass.