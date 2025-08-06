The enemy seeks to take control of the islands: Russia has increased the number of assault operations in the Kherson direction - Voloshyn

Over the past few days, the Russians have significantly increased the number of assault operations in the Kherson direction. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Over the past few days, the enemy has significantly increased the number of assault operations specifically in the Kherson direction. But he has increased the number across the entire island zone... Starting from the south and ending with the Antonivka bridges - railway and automobile. On each of these islands, which exist - these are Zabyche, Velykyi Potomkin (Velykyi Vilkhovyi - ed.), Bilohrudiv, the enemy conducts one or two assault operations. - Voloshyn said.

He noted that the enemy is trying to take control of this island zone in order to get closer to the Dnipro riverbed and start some assault, forcing actions from there to land on the right bank.

However, this entire zone is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, and we are destroying and suppressing all enemy attempts to seize at least some foothold in this island zone. - Voloshyn said.

Addition

In July, Voloshyn reported that the occupiers had intensified attacks on the islands in the Dnipro direction.