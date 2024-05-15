The enemy resumed active assault operations in the Kupyansk-Lyman sector yesterday

Since yesterday, Russians have actually resumed active assault operations in the Kupyansk-Liman direction in the direction of the village of Liman One - Sinkivka. This was reported by the deputy head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Roman Semenukha during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In fact, since yesterday the enemy has resumed active assault operations in the Kupyansko-Lymanske direction towards the town of Lyman Pershy - Sinkivka. Fighting continues, yesterday our troops repelled about 16 attacks, the enemy was not successful - Semenukha said.

He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the eastern front of Kharkiv region securely.

Addendum

Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmitry Lazutkin reportedthat some Russian infantry groups have indeed entered Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. Combat work is ongoing, the situation is not easy, there is a tendency to stabilize, but heavy fighting is still going on.

As of 13:30 on May 15, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces partially drove the occupants out of Vovchansk, and defensive actions are ongoing on the outskirts of the city. Russian troops are trying to attack in the direction of Liptsy. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the line, sometimes conducting counteroffensives.