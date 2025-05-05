$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 45132 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 86223 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 96453 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 143760 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 172049 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203425 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 108287 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 102148 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 102384 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67732 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Publications
Exclusives
"The enemy needs to prepare and not relax": the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted the improvement of Magura drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3386 views

Representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Yevhen Yerin stated that the Black Sea is no longer safe for Russians. The Defence Forces continue to improve Magura drones, making them even more effective.

"The enemy needs to prepare and not relax": the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted the improvement of Magura drones

The Black Sea is no longer a safe space for Russians, so they should not relax. This was stated by Yevhen Yerin, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Yerin commented on the destruction of two Russian fighters in the Black Sea by Magura naval drones, adding that the Defence Forces are moving in the right direction.

A huge, colossal work has been done. The Black Sea has long ceased to be safe for the aggressor country. Starting with the first ships and helicopters hit, and now planes, proves that we are moving in the right direction. We are moving relentlessly, and this movement will continue 

- said Yerin.

He emphasized that Magura drones have already become an entire "family" of multi-purpose drones that have a wide range of applications and will only be improved in the future.

And believe me, these are not the only options for use and in the future, as I said a year ago, what will happen next. Now I can only say it again. There will be more, the movement is going on, the movement continues and development will not stop it. Therefore, the enemy needs to prepare and not relax, because the Black Sea is a sea in which Ukrainians, not Russians, will rule. And together with their partners 

- added Yerin.

Let us remind you 

Earlier, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine shot down two Su-30 "Flanker" multi-purpose fighters with AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles fired from Magura-7 unmanned boats.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarTechnologies
Sukhoi Su-30
Black Sea
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
