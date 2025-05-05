"The enemy needs to prepare and not relax": the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted the improvement of Magura drones

The Black Sea is no longer a safe space for Russians, so they should not relax. This was stated by Yevhen Yerin, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Yerin commented on the destruction of two Russian fighters in the Black Sea by Magura naval drones, adding that the Defence Forces are moving in the right direction.

A huge, colossal work has been done. The Black Sea has long ceased to be safe for the aggressor country. Starting with the first ships and helicopters hit, and now planes, proves that we are moving in the right direction. We are moving relentlessly, and this movement will continue - said Yerin.

He emphasized that Magura drones have already become an entire "family" of multi-purpose drones that have a wide range of applications and will only be improved in the future.

And believe me, these are not the only options for use and in the future, as I said a year ago, what will happen next. Now I can only say it again. There will be more, the movement is going on, the movement continues and development will not stop it. Therefore, the enemy needs to prepare and not relax, because the Black Sea is a sea in which Ukrainians, not Russians, will rule. And together with their partners - added Yerin.

Let us remind you

Earlier, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine shot down two Su-30 "Flanker" multi-purpose fighters with AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles fired from Magura-7 unmanned boats.