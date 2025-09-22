The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 19233 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 34763 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 49203 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 48611 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 56623 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 54202 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 78451 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 86105 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 63519 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 58483 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
A shooter who wounded two police officers was detained in Kirovohrad regionSeptember 21, 05:09 PM • 4500 views
"We will protect every inch of the EU": the European Commission assessed the probability of a Third World WarSeptember 21, 05:24 PM • 4790 views
"We will conduct our own diplomacy with China": Macron responds to Trump's demand for tariffs against ChinaSeptember 21, 05:53 PM • 2802 views
An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is knownPhoto09:57 PM • 4314 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv due to UAV threat10:15 PM • 3686 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 49198 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 35404 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 78448 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 86102 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 93188 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 71699 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 93189 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 42570 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 42096 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 43659 views
Actual
MiG-31
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

On the night of September 22, Zaporizhzhia suffered at least five enemy strikes, damaging civilian infrastructure and industry facilities. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties, and emergency services are working at the sites.

The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged

On the night of September 22, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, carrying out at least five strikes. Civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities came under fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy hit a civilian infrastructure object. Cars were destroyed and damaged.

- Fedorov reported.

According to the Regional Military Administration, as a result of the attack, cars were damaged and destroyed. Civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities also came under attack. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Emergency services are working on the ground, eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Recall

Recently, a Russian drone killed a couple in the Zaporizhzhia region. The drone deliberately attacked a civilian car.

In addition, on September 18, Russian occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the strike, three women were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia, dozens of kilometers of anti-drone tunnels are being built to protect logistics - Fedorov19.09.25, 13:39 • 7645 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia