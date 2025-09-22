The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged

On the night of September 22, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia, carrying out at least five strikes. Civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities came under fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy hit a civilian infrastructure object. Cars were destroyed and damaged. - Fedorov reported.

According to the Regional Military Administration, as a result of the attack, cars were damaged and destroyed. Civilian infrastructure and industrial facilities also came under attack. Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Emergency services are working on the ground, eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

Recall

Recently, a Russian drone killed a couple in the Zaporizhzhia region. The drone deliberately attacked a civilian car.

In addition, on September 18, Russian occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the strike, three women were injured.

