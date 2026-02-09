The enemy launched 74 attacks on the front, actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks on the front has reached 74. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, a number of settlements were affected, including: Yasna Polyana, Chernihiv region; Bezsalivka, Ryzhivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Budky, Rohizne, Doroshivka, Seredyna-Buda, Novoivanivka, Kucherivka, Holyshivske, Kharkivka, Buniachine, Tovstodubove, Sorokyne, Sumy region - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 34 shellings of settlements and positions of our units. One combat engagement took place.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Pishchane and Dovhenke. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve and Novoselivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, and Platonivka. One of seven combat engagements is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Illinivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 32 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Sofiivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the pressure; 29 attacks have already been repelled.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked towards Novokhatske. There are currently no active combat engagements. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Kolomiytsi and Lisne.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Zahirne, and Sviatopetrivka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Dibrova, Charyvne, and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear, the General Staff summarized.

