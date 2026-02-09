The enemy launched 74 attacks on the front, actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:18 PM • 546 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 2906 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 17521 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 32940 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 37107 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 54190 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52483 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 42197 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40493 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 27047 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
0.8m/s
76%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 32803 views
Russian attack on Volyn: Novovolynsk mayor reports enemy strike on substation, over 80,000 consumers without powerFebruary 9, 06:57 AM • 7136 views
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 9, 09:47 AM • 20973 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 13963 views
Rotten food for the military and millions in kickbacks: Airborne Assault Brigade logistics major served with notice of suspicionVideo01:13 PM • 12197 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls02:55 PM • 3518 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?12:30 PM • 13959 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 58382 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 79778 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 96462 views
Actual people
Andriy Shevchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Dmytro Mykhailenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
United States
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideo03:48 PM • 672 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals03:11 PM • 1670 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 32809 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 37461 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 50672 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Forbes
Bild

The enemy launched 74 attacks on the front, actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 74 attacks, actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions. Shelling of border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continues.

The enemy launched 74 attacks on the front, actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks on the front has reached 74. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, a number of settlements were affected, including: Yasna Polyana, Chernihiv region; Bezsalivka, Ryzhivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Budky, Rohizne, Doroshivka, Seredyna-Buda, Novoivanivka, Kucherivka, Holyshivske, Kharkivka, Buniachine, Tovstodubove, Sorokyne, Sumy region 

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 34 shellings of settlements and positions of our units. One combat engagement took place.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked five times towards the settlements of Prylipka, Zelene, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Pishchane and Dovhenke. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled attempts by the invaders to advance towards Drobysheve and Novoselivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance on the positions of our troops towards Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakitne, and Platonivka. One of seven combat engagements is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Illinivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 32 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Sofiivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka, Filiia, and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the pressure; 29 attacks have already been repelled.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked towards Novokhatske. There are currently no active combat engagements. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Kolomiytsi and Lisne.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Zahirne, and Sviatopetrivka. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Dibrova, Charyvne, and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear, the General Staff summarized.

Over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day08.02.26, 07:46 • 6804 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast