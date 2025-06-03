The enemy is holding two ships with 12 "Kalibrs" in the Black Sea: the Navy named the total salvo

As of 06:00 on 03.06.2025, there are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea. At the same time, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by: to the Black Sea - 10 ships, 7 of them continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Azov Sea - 3 ships, 1 of them moved from the Bosporus Strait - the message says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

Reminder

The European Union is planning to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea region. Information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

