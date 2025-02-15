The enemy is attacking: which regions of Ukraine are under threat of attack

A massive movement of enemy attack drones over the country's territory has been detected. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, drone activity was recorded in several regions, indicating another wave of attacks.

Dnipropetrovs'k region - in the southeast of the region, drone movement towards the north was recorded.

Poltava region - drones maneuver in western and central districts, changing course to the north.

Enemy activated UAVs in Kharkiv region, moving towards the east and south.

Kherson - Mykolaiv region - on the border of the two regions, drone movement in opposite directions was recorded.

Donetsk region - UAVs are moving north in the western part of the region.

Odesa region - the threat of strike attacks from the Black Sea remains over the region.

Residents of these areas are urged to be vigilant, follow safety rules and respond immediately to alarms.

Movement of enemy drones over five regions of Ukraine: where they are headed