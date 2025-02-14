Movement of enemy drones over five regions of Ukraine: where they are headed

Active movement of enemy drones has been spotted in Ukrainian airspace. The threat covers several regions at once, where flights of attack UAVs have been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the drones are flying over Kherson region in a northeasterly direction. In Dnipropetrovs'k region, they were spotted in several areas at once, changing course to the northwest and east. In Poltava region, UAVs are moving in both the southwestern and northeastern directions.

Activity was also recorded in Mykolaiv region, where drones were moving toward the west and northwest. Meanwhile, in Kirovohrad region, a course of enemy drones was recorded in the northwestern direction.

Residents of Kryvyi Rih, Poltava, and Mykolaiv are at high risk. Attacks with drone strikes are possible in these cities. Stay in shelters, follow safety rules, and follow official announcements.

