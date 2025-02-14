Movement of enemy drones over five regions of Ukraine: where they are headed

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10012 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52547 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76436 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106621 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77489 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117979 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101175 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113074 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153709 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90409 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58055 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26214 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87487 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47669 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106621 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117979 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153709 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144323 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176640 views
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47669 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87487 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134402 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136308 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164540 views
Movement of enemy drones over five regions of Ukraine: where they are headed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47882 views

Active movement of enemy drones was recorded in Ukrainian airspace over Kherson, Dnipro, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad regions. The greatest threat of attacks is in Kryvyi Rih, Poltava and Mykolaiv.

Active movement of enemy drones has been spotted in Ukrainian airspace. The threat covers several regions at once, where flights of attack UAVs have been recorded. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the drones are flying over Kherson region in a northeasterly direction. In Dnipropetrovs'k region, they were spotted in several areas at once, changing course to the northwest and east. In Poltava region, UAVs are moving in both the southwestern and northeastern directions. 

Activity was also recorded in Mykolaiv region, where drones were moving toward the west and northwest. Meanwhile, in Kirovohrad region, a course of enemy drones was recorded in the northwestern direction. 

Residents of Kryvyi Rih, Poltava, and Mykolaiv are at high risk. Attacks with drone strikes are possible in these cities. Stay in shelters, follow safety rules, and follow official announcements.

Explosions heard in Kyiv after warning of UAV movement14.02.25, 01:02 • 109140 views

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
dniproDnipro
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson

