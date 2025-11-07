The enemy has reduced activity in Pokrovsk and may try to shift the vector of attack towards Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The occupiers have reduced activity in Pokrovsk, awaiting reinforcements, and may try to change the vector of attack on Myrnohrad, reported the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces in Telegram, providing information on the situation as of 2:00 PM on November 7, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces continue search and strike operations to detect and destroy Russians in Pokrovsk. In the city and its surroundings, UAV forces, assault and air assault units, SOF, SBU, National Guard, National Police, and others continue combat operations.

The enemy has reduced its activity in the city and decreased the number of movements. Thus, the enemy wants to minimize losses and is awaiting reinforcements with main forces. This is confirmed by the enemy's attempts to establish logistics through the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk. - reported the 7th Air Assault Corps.

In particular, according to the 7th Air Assault Corps, in this area, the enemy tried several times to transfer personnel using vehicles and motorcycles. "The Defense Forces prevented this," the report states.

"In total, since the beginning of November, Ukrainian military personnel have eliminated 71 occupiers in Pokrovsk, and another 36 have been wounded," the paratroopers reported.

"Over the past few days, the enemy tried several times to penetrate Hryshyne. To do this, the Russians intended to mislead the Ukrainian military and enter the settlement disguised as civilians. Our forces stopped the enemy," the report says.

The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains tense. According to our data, after numerous unsuccessful attempts by the enemy to storm the city from the east, the enemy will try to change the vector of attack. - indicated the 7th Air Assault Corps.

