The enemy has reduced activity in Pokrovsk and may try to shift the vector of attack towards Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

ukenru
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3876 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 11773 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30353 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30867 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35556 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 28410 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 29750 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 29620 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32778 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 70750 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21409 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17735 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24632 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13116 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 9712 views
Publications
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3876 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 4862 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30353 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30868 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35557 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Alvin Bragg
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 7082 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13150 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24672 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17772 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21445 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mi-8
S-400 missile system

The enemy has reduced activity in Pokrovsk and may try to shift the vector of attack towards Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

The Defense Forces continue search and strike operations to detect and destroy Russians in Pokrovsk. The enemy has reduced activity, is trying to establish logistics, and has shifted the vector of attack to Myrnohrad.

The enemy has reduced activity in Pokrovsk and may try to shift the vector of attack towards Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault Corps

The occupiers have reduced activity in Pokrovsk, awaiting reinforcements, and may try to change the vector of attack on Myrnohrad, reported the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Forces in Telegram, providing information on the situation as of 2:00 PM on November 7, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, the Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces continue search and strike operations to detect and destroy Russians in Pokrovsk. In the city and its surroundings, UAV forces, assault and air assault units, SOF, SBU, National Guard, National Police, and others continue combat operations.

General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement05.11.25, 14:20 • 24291 view

The enemy has reduced its activity in the city and decreased the number of movements. Thus, the enemy wants to minimize losses and is awaiting reinforcements with main forces. This is confirmed by the enemy's attempts to establish logistics through the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk.

- reported the 7th Air Assault Corps.

In particular, according to the 7th Air Assault Corps, in this area, the enemy tried several times to transfer personnel using vehicles and motorcycles. "The Defense Forces prevented this," the report states.

"In total, since the beginning of November, Ukrainian military personnel have eliminated 71 occupiers in Pokrovsk, and another 36 have been wounded," the paratroopers reported.

"Over the past few days, the enemy tried several times to penetrate Hryshyne. To do this, the Russians intended to mislead the Ukrainian military and enter the settlement disguised as civilians. Our forces stopped the enemy," the report says.

The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains tense. According to our data, after numerous unsuccessful attempts by the enemy to storm the city from the east, the enemy will try to change the vector of attack.

- indicated the 7th Air Assault Corps.

Frontline battles decreased by a third in 24 hours, Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff map07.11.25, 08:16 • 2648 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
National Guard of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Security Service of Ukraine