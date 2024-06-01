The enemy has managed to conduct more frequent combined attacks in recent days - Yevlash

In recent days, the russian occupiers have managed to conduct more frequent combined attacks on Ukraine. Energy and critical infrastructure facilities are left under attack. This was announced by the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Command Ilya Yevlash on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

We see that the enemy has managed to conduct combined attacks more often in recent days. Energy facilities and critical infrastructure facilities are left under attack, where the enemy plentifully, does not regret, "pours" its strike equipment, in particular, unmanned aerial vehicles, cruise and guided missiles Evlash said.

He noted that this night the enemy released 100 means of air attack.

As reported, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed 35 Russian missiles and 46 drones on the night of June 1.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev and Madrid agreed to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine.

Zelensky on Night massive attack: Ukraine needs additional Patriot and expansion of F-16 supplies