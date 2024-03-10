The enemy has begun to use chemical weapons discharges more often

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 22743 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 79200 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54719 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 238471 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182808 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 225438 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250299 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156191 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371872 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26843 views

The enemy has begun to use chemical weapons discharges more often

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35047 views

Over the past week, russians threw grenades with poisonous asphyxiating and tear gas about 50 times in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

The enemy has begun to use chemical weapons discharges more often

Over the past week alone, russians have dropped grenades with a poisonous suffocating and tear gas 50 times, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, UNN reports .

Details

Dmytro Lykhoviy said that over the past week, russians dropped grenades with chloropicrin asphyxiating and tear gas from drones about 50 times.

"Over the last day alone, 15 such munitions were recorded, almost all of them in the defense line in the Zaporizhzhya sector," said Colonel Lykhoviy.

He added that such actions are explained by the fact that when the enemy cannot take our trenches with a classic artillery strike or FPV drones, then they use tear gas.

Recall

At least 11 people, including a 16-year-old boy, were wounded in a russian missile attack on Myrnohrad in Donetsk region.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
Myrnohrad
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
