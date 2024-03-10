The enemy has begun to use chemical weapons discharges more often

Over the past week alone, russians have dropped grenades with a poisonous suffocating and tear gas 50 times, said Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, UNN reports .

Details

Dmytro Lykhoviy said that over the past week, russians dropped grenades with chloropicrin asphyxiating and tear gas from drones about 50 times.

"Over the last day alone, 15 such munitions were recorded, almost all of them in the defense line in the Zaporizhzhya sector," said Colonel Lykhoviy.

He added that such actions are explained by the fact that when the enemy cannot take our trenches with a classic artillery strike or FPV drones, then they use tear gas.

