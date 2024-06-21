The enemy attacked the infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih, a fire broke out - RMA

The Russian army hit Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. The city's infrastructure was under attack. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out. This was announced by the head of RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.

"The enemy hit Kryvyi Rih. Attacked the city's infrastructure. There was a fire. The information is being clarified," Lysak wrote.

Earlier the air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned about the high-speed integral Kryvyi Rih, the sounds of explosions were heard in the city.