The enemy attacked Poltava region — a drone struck a railway infrastructure facility
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of September 25, a Russian drone struck a railway infrastructure facility in Poltava district. Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties.
The enemy attacked the Poltava region overnight into Friday, September 25. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, a UAV strike on a railway infrastructure facility was recorded in the Poltava district.
Preliminarily, there were no casualties
We remind you
On September 22, russia massively attacked an oil and gas facility in the Poltava region with ballistic missiles. The new strike by the russian federation caused critical destruction, making restoration virtually impossible.
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