The enemy attacked Poltava region — a drone struck a railway infrastructure facility

The enemy attacked the Poltava region overnight into Friday, September 25. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a UAV strike on a railway infrastructure facility was recorded in the Poltava district.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties - Dyakivnych noted.

We remind you

On September 22, russia massively attacked an oil and gas facility in the Poltava region with ballistic missiles. The new strike by the russian federation caused critical destruction, making restoration virtually impossible.

Russians attacked the railway in Kyiv: a railway worker was injured, and trains are delayed