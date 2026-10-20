The enemy attacked "Epicentr" in Pervomaisk and a bus in Zaporizhzhia; there are wounded people

The enemy continues to strike Ukraine — in Mykolaiv Oblast, it attacked an "Epicentr" store, while in Zaporizhzhia, it attacked a municipal bus; there are casualties, UNN reports.

As reported by Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration head Heorhii Reshetilov, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast again this evening. A UAV struck the "Epicentr" shopping center in Pervomaisk.

We currently have information about two women who were injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance. Information about those injured and the other consequences of the attack is being clarified