The enemy attacked "Epicentr" in Pervomaisk and a bus in Zaporizhzhia; there are wounded people
Kyiv • UNN
In Pervomaisk, a drone hit "Epicentr," injuring two women. In Zaporizhzhia, an FPV drone damaged a bus and injured one person.
The enemy continues to strike Ukraine — in Mykolaiv Oblast, it attacked an "Epicentr" store, while in Zaporizhzhia, it attacked a municipal bus; there are casualties, UNN reports.
Mykolaiv Oblast
As reported by Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration head Heorhii Reshetilov, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast again this evening. A UAV struck the "Epicentr" shopping center in Pervomaisk.
We currently have information about two women who were injured. Medics are providing them with the necessary assistance. Information about those injured and the other consequences of the attack is being clarified
Zaporizhzhia
In Zaporizhzhia, the Russians attacked a municipal bus, Regional Military Administration head Mykhailo Semikin reported.
An FPV drone struck the roof of the bus. The vehicle was damaged. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 12 injured since the beginning of the day20.10.26, 19:07 • 1516 views