The director of "Snow White" supported Armie Hammer after allegations of harassment

Tarsem Singh, who worked with Hammer, expressed support for the actor after the accusations. He said he hopes that the "nonsense" about Hammer's personal life will disappear.
Director Tarsem Singh, who worked with actor Armie Hammer in the film "Snow White: Revenge of the Dwarfs", expressed his support for him on the occasion of his return to public life after allegations of cannibalism, sexual harassment and rape. This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter, writes UNN.
In his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tarsem Singh, who invited Hammer to play the role of the prince in the 2012 film "Snow White: Revenge of the Dwarfs," noted that, despite the allegations against the actor, he still considers Hammer a talented artist.
"I love Armie Hammer," says Singh. "I hope all this nonsense about what adults do in their spare time disappears, and if everyone is an adult by mutual consent, then I'm fine with that."
The director also shared his memories of his first experience working with Hammer, noting that meeting the actor left him with a positive impression, and he immediately felt that Hammer was suitable for the role in "Snow White: Revenge of the Dwarfs".
"I met him in person and just said, "He's funny. He is witty. I love him," the director says enthusiastically. "He was perfect for me".
According to media reports, Hammer's career declined after several allegations of sexual harassment surfaced in 2021, which resulted in the actor being dropped from the WME agency and replaced in several projects. At the end of last year, he announced the launch of his podcast Armie HammerTime and said in a recent interview that he was giving up acting due to his busy schedule. Hammer is going to star alongside Thomas Jane in the independent Western Frontier Crucible.
