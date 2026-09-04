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Defense Forces struck the launch site of the occupiers’ drones in the Donetsk area — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The Defense Forces struck the occupiers’ military facilities in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Bryansk and Kursk regions, as well as in Crimea. The damage is being assessed.

Defense Forces struck the launch site of the occupiers’ drones in the Donetsk area — General Staff
file photo

On September 4, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed further strikes on a launch site for attack UAVs in the area of temporarily occupied Donetsk, as well as on the command posts and reconnaissance equipment of the occupiers, UNN writes.

Details

"On September 3 and during the night of September 4, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets," the statement said.

In the area of the city of Donetsk, a storage, preparation, and launch site for attack UAVs was struck

- the General Staff reported.

According to the General Staff, "in Fedorivka, Donetsk region, a command post was struck, while in Petrivka, Kharkiv region, the enemy’s command-and-observation post was hit."

"In addition, in Bobryk, Bryansk region of the russian federation, a radar station was struck; in Suvorove and Rysove, in Crimea, posts of technical reconnaissance equipment of the APTS \"Grenadier\" (automated technical reconnaissance post) were hit; and in Hustomoya, Kursk region of the russian federation, a repeater of the enemy’s MESH networks was struck," the General Staff reported.

"Also, in Rovenky, Luhansk region, a storage base for the occupiers’ fuel and lubricants was struck," the General Staff stated.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Strikes by the Defense Forces halted the operations of two major oil refineries in the Russian Federation — General Staff04.09.26, 14:31 • 618 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
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