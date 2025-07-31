Defense Forces refuted the occupation of Kamianske and reported on the situation in the area

Russians have not captured Kam'yanske in Zaporizhzhia oblast, but the situation in this direction remains extremely difficult and dynamic. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Southern Defense Forces.

Details

Information about the alleged occupation of the settlement of Kam'yanske, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region, by Russian troops is currently not true - the statement says.

The Southern Defense Forces note that, in fact, the situation in this direction remains extremely difficult and dynamic.

There are our positions on the northern and northeastern outskirts of the village, where soldiers are located. In particular, combat clashes are currently ongoing at several of them. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to heroically hold the defense on this section of the front, inflicting significant losses on the enemy and restraining their advance. We urge everyone to trust exclusively official sources of information - the Southern Defense Forces inform.

It is emphasized that the dynamics of hostilities requires caution in formulations and fact-checking in order not to spread panic and not to play into the hands of enemy propaganda, which seeks to break our spirit.

The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade responded whether they feel pressure from the Russian Federation in Zaporizhzhia

Addition

The DeepState monitoring project reported that the enemy allegedly occupied Kam'yanske.

Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov stated that information about the alleged occupation of Kam'yanske in the Zaporizhzhia direction is not true. Despite the enemy's assault actions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the defense, and the situation is personally controlled by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.