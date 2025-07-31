Defense Forces refuted the occupation of Kamianske and reported on the situation in the area

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 10526 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 17521 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 51051 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 31053 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 38388 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 43293 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 191962 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 234108 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 110623 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 94987 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3.7m/s
62%
745mm
Popular news
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 61017 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the USJuly 31, 06:53 AM • 81105 views
"Let him remember 'The Walking Dead': Medvedev ridiculed Trump and stated that 'Russia is right'"PhotoJuly 31, 08:05 AM • 6402 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko10:16 AM • 16063 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideo11:54 AM • 13035 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 3660 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 10524 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 191957 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 234103 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 170191 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 3660 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 115909 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 177888 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 234301 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 280146 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times

Defense Forces refuted the occupation of Kamianske and reported on the situation in the area

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1322 views

The Southern Defense Forces refuted information about the occupation of Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia. The situation in this area remains extremely complex and dynamic, with ongoing combat engagements.

Defense Forces refuted the occupation of Kamianske and reported on the situation in the area

Russians have not captured Kam'yanske in Zaporizhzhia oblast, but the situation in this direction remains extremely difficult and dynamic. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Southern Defense Forces.

Details

Information about the alleged occupation of the settlement of Kam'yanske, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region, by Russian troops is currently not true

- the statement says.

The Southern Defense Forces note that, in fact, the situation in this direction remains extremely difficult and dynamic.

There are our positions on the northern and northeastern outskirts of the village, where soldiers are located. In particular, combat clashes are currently ongoing at several of them. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to heroically hold the defense on this section of the front, inflicting significant losses on the enemy and restraining their advance. We urge everyone to trust exclusively official sources of information

- the Southern Defense Forces inform.

It is emphasized that the dynamics of hostilities requires caution in formulations and fact-checking in order not to spread panic and not to play into the hands of enemy propaganda, which seeks to break our spirit.

The 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade responded whether they feel pressure from the Russian Federation in Zaporizhzhia7/29/25, 4:37 PM • 12050 views

Addition

The DeepState monitoring project reported that the enemy allegedly occupied Kam'yanske.

Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov stated that information about the alleged occupation of Kam'yanske in the Zaporizhzhia direction is not true. Despite the enemy's assault actions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the defense, and the situation is personally controlled by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Anna Murashko

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi