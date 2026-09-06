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The Defense Forces destroyed nearly one and a half thousand Russian servicemen in one day — General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

On September 5, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,390 Russian servicemen. They also destroyed 3 tanks, 33 artillery systems, and 1,435 UAVs.

The Defense Forces destroyed nearly one and a half thousand Russian servicemen in one day — General Staff

During the day on September 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 1,390 Russian military personnel. UNN reports this with reference to the update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In particular, Russian forces lost 3 tanks, 5 armored combat vehicles, and 33 artillery systems.

The enemy suffered its greatest equipment losses in unmanned aerial vehicles—the Defense Forces destroyed 1,435 operational-tactical-level UAVs.

Ukrainian troops also destroyed 392 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 5 Russian ground robotic systems.

Recall

The 17th Army Corps denied Russia's claims about the occupation of Novodanylivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine received an order for a "silence regime" at the front for several days – media04.09.26, 23:46 • 12990 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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