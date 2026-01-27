Death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa is rising: a man's body was recovered from under the rubble

The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa has risen to two – the body of another man was recovered from under the rubble, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, the number of victims of the Russian attack is growing. During the clearing of the rubble of the destroyed building on Prokhorivska Street, rescuers unblocked the body of a man. - Lysak wrote.

"Thus, as a result of the attack, there are already two dead in the city," the head of the Military Administration noted.

The search and rescue operation, according to him, is ongoing.

