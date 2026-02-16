The court seized Tymoshenko's account but lifted the seizure of her husband's property

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court considered Yulia Tymoshenko's appeal regarding the seizure of property in the case of alleged bribery of people's deputies. The court ruled to seize Tymoshenko's accounts, while canceling the seizure of part of other property. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Details

After considering the appeal, the court decided to seize Tymoshenko's account. However, the seizure will be lifted from three cars and two garages located in Dnipro. As it became known, this property belongs to the husband of the Batkivshchyna leader - Oleksandr Tymoshenko. The seizure of 6.3 thousand dollars will also be canceled.

In turn, the defense emphasized that the seizure of property could lead to the impoverishment of the Tymoshenko family.

In addition, Tymoshenko's lawyer indicated that the proceedings against his client were not registered in the ERDR and emphasized that this was a violation.

Earlier, on January 21, the HACC partially granted the prosecutors' request, seizing the property of MP Oleksandr Tymoshenko's husband. This refers to two garages and three cars. The court also seized property seized during searches: six phones, a system unit, 40 and another 6.3 thousand dollars, as well as drafts.

Recall

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC softened Yulia Tymoshenko's preventive measure, leaving a bail of 33 million hryvnias, but canceling restrictions on movement and communication with people's deputies. The court refused the prosecutor's request to increase the bail to 50 million UAH and wear an electronic bracelet.