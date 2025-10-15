The court extended the pre-trial investigation in the Magomedrasulovs' case until January 2026

The Pechersk District Court extended the pre-trial investigation in the case of National Anti-Corruption Bureau detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father Sentyabr until January 21 next year, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the court extended the pre-trial investigation in the case of the NABU detective and his father until January 21, 2026.

Recall

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ruslan Magamedrasulov. He is suspected of aiding Russia.

Law enforcement officers collected new information regarding the possible illegal activities of one of the heads of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, suspected of organizing, together with his father, illegal trade with Russia. This refers to the sale of technical hemp, which was grown in the Zhytomyr region and planned to be sold to Russia (Republic of Dagestan).