The Coordination Headquarters continues its work: the organization of a new exchange is already being prepared

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 97186 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 87801 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 122362 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 175225 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 127000 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 85469 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 90282 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 71123 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 54857 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53798 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his ninth child

May 25, 03:12 AM • 29253 views

Kyiv Day and State Special Communications Day: what else is celebrated on May 25

May 25, 03:30 AM • 44646 views

Russian shelling of Khmelnytskyi region: four dead and five wounded – OVA

May 25, 04:19 AM • 23973 views

Kyiv region: already 4 dead, 16 injured, including 3 children (photos and videos of the consequences of the Russian attack)

May 25, 05:38 AM • 8284 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 21207 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 122317 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 175177 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 218862 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 311521 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 392567 views
Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

10:11 AM • 21866 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 97171 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 32106 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 31657 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 37582 views
The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

The Coordination Headquarters continues its work: the organization of a new exchange is already being prepared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, 5757 citizens have already returned from Russian captivity. The Coordination Headquarters is preparing the next exchanges.

The Coordination Headquarters continues its work: the organization of a new exchange is already being prepared

Everyone needs to be returned, this is an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. It is currently known that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, 5,757 citizens have already returned from Russian captivity.

UNN reports with reference to the statement of the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov and the "We-Ukraine" TV channel.

Details

The Coordination Headquarters is already working on organizing the next operations. Every Ukrainian must return from Russian captivity.

- Yusov noted.

He also emphasized the following:

On behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the 65th exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has been completed today. Another 1,000 defenders of Ukraine have returned home. And this means that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian occupiers, 5,757 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners, men and women, defenders and civilians have already returned home. 

- said Yusov. 

Yusov noted that the work is ongoing. 

We need to return everyone. This is a clear task and order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The Coordination Headquarters is already working on organizing the next operations. Every Ukrainian must return from Russian captivity.

- emphasized the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Recall

The third stage of the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000", which was agreed upon in Turkey, took place. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, border guards and employees of the State Special Transport Service are returning home.

Ukrainian soldiers who returned home as part of the "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine shared how much they missed sweets, especially chocolate.

The third stage of the largest exchange: among the 303 Ukrainians who returned home from captivity - 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of Azovstal and 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Turkey
Ukraine
Mariupol
