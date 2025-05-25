The Coordination Headquarters continues its work: the organization of a new exchange is already being prepared

Everyone needs to be returned, this is an order from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. It is currently known that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, 5,757 citizens have already returned from Russian captivity.

UNN reports with reference to the statement of the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov and the "We-Ukraine" TV channel.

The Coordination Headquarters is already working on organizing the next operations. Every Ukrainian must return from Russian captivity. - Yusov noted.

On behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the 65th exchange of prisoners of war since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has been completed today. Another 1,000 defenders of Ukraine have returned home. And this means that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian occupiers, 5,757 citizens of Ukraine, foreigners, men and women, defenders and civilians have already returned home. - said Yusov.

Yusov noted that the work is ongoing.

The third stage of the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000", which was agreed upon in Turkey, took place. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, border guards and employees of the State Special Transport Service are returning home.

Ukrainian soldiers who returned home as part of the "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine shared how much they missed sweets, especially chocolate.

The third stage of the largest exchange: among the 303 Ukrainians who returned home from captivity - 70 defenders of Mariupol, including 33 defenders of Azovstal and 46 defenders from the Ministry of Internal Affairs system.