"The conversation must be constructive": Zelenskyy commented on the start of the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Geneva

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the start of the meeting between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Switzerland regarding ending the war with Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram.

According to Zelenskyy, diplomacy has been activated and the conversation can be constructive. He added that the bloodshed must be stopped and that the war must never be rekindled.

The Ukrainian and American teams, the teams of our European partners, are in close contact, and I very much hope that there will be a result. I am waiting for the results of today's talks, I expect all participants to be constructive. We need a positive result for all of us – Zelenskyy stated.

The Ukrainian delegation, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, began work on peace talks in Geneva.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

