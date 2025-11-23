"It would be good to know exactly who the author is": Tusk on the US peace plan

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the leaders of partner countries are ready to work on the 28-point US peace plan, but it would be good to know exactly who authored the plan and where it was created. Tusk wrote about this on the social network "X", as reported by UNN.

Details

Together with the leaders of Europe, Canada, and Japan, we declared our readiness to work on the 28-point plan, despite some reservations. However, before we begin our work, it would be good to know exactly who authored the plan and where it was created. - Tusk wrote.

He added that tomorrow European leaders will meet on this issue in Luanda before the Africa-EU summit, where he will "present the Polish point of view."

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, began work on peace talks in Geneva.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

EU leaders will meet on Monday during the EU-Africa summit in Luanda to discuss the US-developed peace proposal for Ukraine.