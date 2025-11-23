"It would be good to know exactly who the author is": Tusk on the US peace plan

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 13080 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 36270 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 62161 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 47760 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 29923 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 27252 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 22403 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 23434 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 28533 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 44085 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
95%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"It's not just about Ukraine's security": NB8 countries declare unwavering support for Kyiv amid Russian aggressionNovember 23, 03:14 AM • 10971 views
Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight woundedVideoNovember 23, 05:10 AM • 13323 views
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideoNovember 23, 05:53 AM • 40968 views
US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - media08:44 AM • 8432 views
Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine was attempted to be kidnapped in Cyprus09:07 AM • 10958 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 13083 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 88760 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 65753 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 71226 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 77884 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 23081 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 32547 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 35299 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 88756 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 54425 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
The Washington Post
The Diplomat

"It would be good to know exactly who the author is": Tusk on the US peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced his readiness to work on the 28-point US peace plan, but demanded that its authors and place of creation be disclosed. Tomorrow, European leaders will discuss this issue in Luanda before the Africa-EU summit.

"It would be good to know exactly who the author is": Tusk on the US peace plan

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the leaders of partner countries are ready to work on the 28-point US peace plan, but it would be good to know exactly who authored the plan and where it was created. Tusk wrote about this on the social network "X", as reported by UNN.

Details

Together with the leaders of Europe, Canada, and Japan, we declared our readiness to work on the 28-point plan, despite some reservations. However, before we begin our work, it would be good to know exactly who authored the plan and where it was created.

- Tusk wrote.

He added that tomorrow European leaders will meet on this issue in Luanda before the Africa-EU summit, where he will "present the Polish point of view."

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation, appointed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, began work on peace talks in Geneva.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

EU leaders will meet on Monday during the EU-Africa summit in Luanda to discuss the US-developed peace proposal for Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Geneva
European Union
Canada
Donald Tusk
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland