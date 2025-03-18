The conversation between Trump and Putin went “very well” - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
According to a Russian source, the conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was successful. The negotiations lasted more than an hour and a half, Vance and Rubio were in the White House.
The conversation between US President Donald Trump and the Russian dictator went "very well". This was reported by a Russian source, according to CNN, reports UNN.
Details
According to a Russian source familiar with the details, the conversation between Trump and Putin has already ended and went "very well".
Supplement
Earlier, UNN reported that a White House representative told NBC News that a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ended. The call lasted more than an hour and a half.
The conversation began at 16:00.
US Vice President Jay Dee Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are in the White House, against the backdrop of today's expected telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.