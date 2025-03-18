The conversation between Trump and Putin lasted 2.5 hours
The telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin lasted 2.5 hours. The White House will release a statement on the results of the negotiations.
The phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and the Russian dictator lasted 2.5 hours, writes UNN.
Details
Deputy Head of the White House Office, Dan Scavino, at 16:00 Kyiv time reported that President Trump is currently in the Oval Office and is talking to Vladimir Putin.
At 18:30 Kyiv time, NBC News reported that the conversation was completed.
Addition
According to a Russian source, the conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was successful.
The White House will soon release a statement on the results of negotiations between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.