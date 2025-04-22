The chief inspector of the land department of the KMDA was caught taking a bribe - Tkachenko

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36128 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55803 views

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55803 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81555 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134554 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109389 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221907 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113288 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84296 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68853 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42466 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Popular news

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 56055 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 66413 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 74638 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 29791 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 40814 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 19237 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 36128 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 41497 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 134555 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 115469 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 5572 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 5990 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 30278 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 23429 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 75116 views
The chief inspector of the land department of the KMDA was caught taking a bribe - Tkachenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4470 views

The chief inspector of the Department of Land Resources of the KMDA was detained for taking a bribe of 15,000 dollars. He demanded money from the tenant for extending the land lease for 10 years.

The chief inspector of the land department of the KMDA was caught taking a bribe - Tkachenko

Law enforcement officers caught a representative of the Department of Land Resources of the Kyiv City State Administration taking a bribe of $15,000. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

Lent is over, but the cleansing is just beginning. Law enforcement officers have just caught a representative of the Department of Land Resources taking a bribe of $15,000.

Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, the chief inspector of the Department of Land Resources of the Kyiv City State Administration demanded a bribe from the land plot tenant for the extension of the lease for 10 years. 

"Again the Kyiv City State Administration, again land resources. The same ones who took an active part in the "toilet schemes," the statement said. Tkachenko added that more information will be reported by law enforcement officers later.

Let us remind you

In February, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the dismissal of several high-ranking officials of the Kyiv City State Administration and municipal enterprises. The decision was made after the NABU conducted the "Clean City" operation regarding land corruption.

At least UAH 153 million was stolen from the Kyiv budget during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge - SBU22.04.25, 14:04 • 5306 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
