The chief inspector of the land department of the KMDA was caught taking a bribe - Tkachenko

Law enforcement officers caught a representative of the Department of Land Resources of the Kyiv City State Administration taking a bribe of $15,000. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

Lent is over, but the cleansing is just beginning. Law enforcement officers have just caught a representative of the Department of Land Resources taking a bribe of $15,000. Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, the chief inspector of the Department of Land Resources of the Kyiv City State Administration demanded a bribe from the land plot tenant for the extension of the lease for 10 years.

"Again the Kyiv City State Administration, again land resources. The same ones who took an active part in the "toilet schemes," the statement said. Tkachenko added that more information will be reported by law enforcement officers later.

Let us remind you

In February, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the dismissal of several high-ranking officials of the Kyiv City State Administration and municipal enterprises. The decision was made after the NABU conducted the "Clean City" operation regarding land corruption.

