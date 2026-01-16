$43.180.08
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 16249 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 15581 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 16428 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
10:01 AM • 17537 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
08:50 AM • 19821 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
08:00 AM • 28044 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answer
January 16, 05:32 AM • 32391 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 25843 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 36063 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
The Central Bank of the Russian Federation tightens control over cross-border transfers of individuals: intelligence named the reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

The Bank of Russia plans to significantly change banks' reporting on cross-border transfers of individuals. This will expand financial oversight of citizens, including digital services and cryptocurrencies.

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation tightens control over cross-border transfers of individuals: intelligence named the reasons

The "Bank of Russia" plans to significantly change the form of banks' reporting on cross-border transfers of individuals, significantly expanding the list of controlled operations. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Russian authorities continue to consistently strengthen financial control, UNN reports.

Details

According to intelligence, under the pretext of "more accurate reflection of economic phenomena" in the Russian Federation's balance of payments, the regulator is actually expanding financial supervision over citizens. The reporting proposes to include information on payment for computer games and digital services, insurance payments, communications, fines, financial assistance, purchases in online stores, and even car purchases.

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation pays special attention to operations with digital assets – detailed accounting of the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is planned. In addition, banks must transfer data on the residency of transfer participants, the source of funds, the method of transaction, and the amount of commissions.

- the message says.

It is obvious that the Russian authorities continue to consistently strengthen financial control, using banking reporting as a tool for total monitoring of citizens' private operations in their own fiscal and political interests, the intelligence service summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

