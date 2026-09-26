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The Center for Countering Disinformation warns of attempts by russia to involve military personnel in protest actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

russia is spreading calls for protests, the cancellation of mobilization and elections. The Center for Countering Disinformation says that the campaign’s goal is to destabilize Ukraine and undermine its defense capabilities.

The Center for Countering Disinformation warns of attempts by russia to involve military personnel in protest actions

The National Security and Defense Council is recording a large-scale information campaign inspired by the Russian Federation on social media, calling on Ukrainians to take part in protests and destabilize the situation. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports. 

The Center is recording a large-scale information campaign inspired by the Russian Federation on social media, calling on Ukrainians to take part in protests and destabilize the situation. Calls to take to the Maidan and demand the "immediate conclusion of peace," the "cancellation of mobilization," "immediate elections," and so on are being actively injected into and circulated in the Ukrainian information space. Alleged Ukrainian servicemen are presented as the "leaders of the protest"

- the statement reads.

As noted by the CCD, according to the intelligence data received, Russia is attempting in this way to draw Ukrainian military personnel into protest actions for the purposes of internal destabilization and undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Do not fall for enemy manipulation and trust only verified sources of information

- the CCD added.

It will be recalled

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Kremlin propaganda has launched a large-scale media campaign marking the anniversary of the holding of the fake "referendums."  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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