The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the Russian fake about the posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the symbols of the SS "Galicia" division

Russian propaganda once again began spreading a fake that the "mobilization posters" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine depict the symbols of the SS "Galicia" division. The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted these rumors, UNN writes with reference to the CPD report.

Russian propaganda is once again spreading an old fake about an alleged "mobilization poster" in Ukraine with SS "Galicia" symbols and a mention of Bandera. This refers to a photo that was actively circulated last year. This poster has no relation to official structures or mobilization campaigns. - stated in the CPD report.

It is noted that this fake is part of the standard arsenal of Russian disinformation aimed at demonizing Ukraine through speculation on historical themes and symbols.

The purpose of such disinformation is to form false ideas about Ukrainian society, justifying Russian aggression with pseudo-historical "arguments." - explained the CPD.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted information about the encirclement of the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Kupyansk direction. The video circulating on TikTok turned out to be a fake created with artificial intelligence.

A falsified "document" from the State Forest Agency about "conservation of natural resources for transfer to allies" is circulating online. The CPD of the National Security and Defense Council confirmed that this is a Russian fake, which contains numerous errors and does not meet official requirements.