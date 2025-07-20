$41.870.00
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 43508 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 32108 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 34240 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 100593 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 225177 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 108845 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99007 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 97141 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the Russian fake about the posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the symbols of the SS "Galicia" division

Kyiv • UNN

 794 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the Russian fake about alleged mobilization posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the symbols of the SS "Galicia" division. This poster has no relation to official structures or mobilization campaigns.

The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the Russian fake about the posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the symbols of the SS "Galicia" division

Russian propaganda once again began spreading a fake that the "mobilization posters" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine depict the symbols of the SS "Galicia" division. The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted these rumors, UNN writes with reference to the CPD report.

Russian propaganda is once again spreading an old fake about an alleged "mobilization poster" in Ukraine with SS "Galicia" symbols and a mention of Bandera. This refers to a photo that was actively circulated last year. This poster has no relation to official structures or mobilization campaigns.

- stated in the CPD report.

It is noted that this fake is part of the standard arsenal of Russian disinformation aimed at demonizing Ukraine through speculation on historical themes and symbols.

The purpose of such disinformation is to form false ideas about Ukrainian society, justifying Russian aggression with pseudo-historical "arguments."

- explained the CPD.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refuted information about the encirclement of the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade in the Kupyansk direction. The video circulating on TikTok turned out to be a fake created with artificial intelligence.

A falsified "document" from the State Forest Agency about "conservation of natural resources for transfer to allies" is circulating online. The CPD of the National Security and Defense Council confirmed that this is a Russian fake, which contains numerous errors and does not meet official requirements.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
