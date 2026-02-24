The case of former MP Voloshyn, suspected of treason and failure to file a declaration, has been sent to court

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have sent an indictment to court against former People's Deputy of the IX convocation from OPZZh, Oleh Voloshyn, who is suspected of treason and intentionally failing to submit a mandatory annual declaration, UNN reports.

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office have sent an indictment to court against a former People's Deputy of the IX convocation from the banned political party OPZZh, accused of high treason. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. - stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to UNN sources, the person in question is former MP Oleh Voloshyn.

According to the investigation, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he was on the territory of the aggressor country and deliberately acted against Ukraine. The accused systematically spread Russian propaganda on public platforms, supported all decisions of Russia's military-political leadership, and justified the armed aggression against our state. With these actions, he effectively contributed to the enemy's subversive activities.

In addition, the investigation established that the accused intentionally failed to submit mandatory annual declarations, violating financial control requirements.

His actions are classified under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason) and Article 366-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional failure to submit a declaration).

Recall

The SBI reported suspicion of high treason and violation of financial control to a former MP from the banned OPZZh party, who may be hiding in Russia.