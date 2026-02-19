$43.290.03
The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the mechanism for providing housing to IDPs - the algorithm was announced

Kyiv • UNN

 404 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for providing temporary housing to internally displaced persons. Organizations that provide shelter to IDPs can now rent state and communal property on preferential terms.

The Cabinet of Ministers simplified the mechanism for providing housing to IDPs - the algorithm was announced

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for providing temporary housing to internally displaced persons. This was reported by UNN with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

From now on, organizations providing shelter to IDPs can rent state and communal property on preferential terms.

The new mechanism is as follows:

  • public associations and charitable organizations can rent premises for IDP accommodation at a symbolic rate - 0.01 of the calculated rent;
    • state and communal institutions in the fields of education, healthcare, culture, physical culture and sports, and social protection can rent property for IDP accommodation without an auction - for 1 hryvnia per year for each object;
      • business entities with a state share of more than 50% can transfer their real estate for IDP accommodation for the period of martial law and six months after its completion - also for 1 hryvnia per year.

        According to Svyrydenko, such conditions simplify access to vacant dormitories, sanatoriums, training bases and other premises and allow communities to quickly equip temporary accommodation for people who were forced to leave their homes due to the war.

        Recall

        A single platform of government support programs for the population, condominiums, businesses and communities during the winter period has started operating in Ukraine.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyPolitics
        Real estate
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        charity