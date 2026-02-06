The Cabinet of Ministers removed the site of the Pereiaslav Council of 1654 from the State Register of Immovable Monuments

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 1440 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 4054 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 38918 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 41772 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 33489 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 46891 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 84949 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 33801 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31144 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23518 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
3m/s
78%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14-year-old boy injuredFebruary 6, 12:14 AM • 7022 views
In Yalta, students from privileged categories are left without monetary surcharges to scholarships - CNSFebruary 6, 12:45 AM • 5164 views
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 9636 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 12166 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talks04:30 AM • 11241 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 20083 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 38939 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 84958 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 76689 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 106668 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 13029 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 16224 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 25605 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 29056 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 62650 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Gold

The Cabinet of Ministers removed the site of the Pereiaslav Council of 1654 from the State Register of Immovable Monuments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has removed from the State Register of Immovable Monuments the site where the Pereiaslav Council of 1654 took place. At that time, the Ukrainian Cossack state came under the protectorate of the Moscow state.

The Cabinet of Ministers removed the site of the Pereiaslav Council of 1654 from the State Register of Immovable Monuments
Photo: 1910 engraving

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has removed from the State Register of Immovable Monuments the place where the Pereiaslav Council of 1654 took place. At that time, the Ukrainian Cossack state, the Zaporizhian Host, led by Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky, came under the protectorate of the Moscow state, led by Tsar Alexey Mykhailovych Romanov. This is reported by UNN with reference to government decree No. 152 of February 5, 2026.

Details

The memorial site where the Pereiaslav Council took place is located in the Kyiv region. In 1654, Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky concluded a military-political alliance with Muscovy against the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth (a state that united the Kingdom of Poland and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania - ed).

At that time, Khmelnytsky was looking for an ally in the war against the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, considering the tsar's protectorate as a situational step to preserve the Hetmanate or the Zaporizhian Host.

The Cossacks swore allegiance to Tsar Alexey Romanov, but, according to legend, the Moscow envoy Vasyl Buturlin refused to swear on behalf of the tsar. He is credited with the words: "The autocrat does not swear to his subjects, but your liberties will be preserved."

However, this decision was not supported by some influential figures, including Cossack otaman Ivan Bohun and Kyiv Metropolitan Sylvester Kosiv.

In Russian historiography, this event is described as the "voluntary reunification of fraternal peoples" - Ukrainian and Russian. In 1954, the 300th anniversary of these events was celebrated in the USSR.

Recall

The National Museum of the History of Ukraine showed what a noble parade saber from the late 17th to the first half of the 18th centuries looks like. It features an image of Archangel Michael and a bust of the Polish king Stefan Batory.

UNN also reported that a bust of Ukrainian Hetman Ivan Mazepa was unveiled in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Real estate
Russian propaganda
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
National Museum of the History of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Bohdan Khmelnytsky