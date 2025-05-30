The Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel appointments in the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Health, the State Film Agency and the State Service of Geology and Mineral Resources
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed a new Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinematography and Deputy Head of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization. This was announced by the government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the government has appointed:
- Vyazovchenko Oleksandr Valeriyovych - Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine;
- Andriets Olena Yuriivna - State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine;
- Osipov Andriy Oleksandrovych - Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinematography;
- Reshetnyak Vadym Yuriyovych - Deputy Head of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.
