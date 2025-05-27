Cabinet of Ministers carried out personnel changes in the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience
Kyiv • UNN
The government dismissed Valeria Ionan from the Ministry of Digital Transformation and changed the positions of Ihor Lossovskyi and Ihor Verner in the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience.
The government has carried out personnel reshuffles in the Ministry of Digital Affairs and the State Service for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience, government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet dismissed:
- Valeria Ionan from the post of Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine for European Integration;
- Igor Lossovsky from the post of Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization;
- Igor Werner from the post of Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children's Affairs for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.
At the same time, according to Melnychuk, the government appointed:
- Igor Lossovsky as Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience;
- Igor Werner as Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.
