The Cabinet of Ministers approved a 6 billion loan from the EU

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a loan from the European Union in the amount of 6 billion euros. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

EU launches four-year EUR 50 billion program for Ukraine - Ukraine Facility - Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, in the next 2 months Ukraine will be able to receive 6 billion euros of this amount.

The government approved the necessary documents for this purpose. These are draft memorandums and a loan agreement with the EU, which provide for the allocation of up to €4.5 billion in March and up to €1.5 billion in April this year. Ukraine will have the resources to fight and win. This is our key goal, and we will do everything necessary for this - Shmyhal said.

