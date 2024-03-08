$41.340.03
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a 6 billion loan from the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26706 views

Ukraine plans to receive a €6 billion loan from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program, which provides for a total of €50 billion in financing.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a 6 billion loan from the EU

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a loan from the European Union in the amount of 6 billion euros. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

EU launches four-year EUR 50 billion program for Ukraine -  Ukraine Facility

- Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, in the next 2 months Ukraine will be able to receive 6 billion euros of this amount. 

The government approved the necessary documents for this purpose. These are draft memorandums and a loan agreement with the EU, which provide for the allocation of up to €4.5 billion in March and up to €1.5 billion in April this year. Ukraine will have the resources to fight and win. This is our key goal, and we will do everything necessary for this

- Shmyhal said.

Addendum

Shmyhal reportedthat Ukraine will receive the first tranche of the Ukraine Facility in the amount of 4.5 billion euros in March. Ukraine will receive the second tranche of EUR 1.5 billion in April

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
