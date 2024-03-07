Shmygal on access to frozen assets of the Russian Federation: "We have a clear action plan and first results"

Ukraine will need at least 486 billion dollars to rebuild. The main source of recovery should be frozen assets of the Russian Federation. Ukraine has a clear plan of action and first results on access to them, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

He said that an important meeting was held on the confiscation of Russian frozen assets with the participation of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and the NBU. The meeting discussed plans to work on the confiscation of Russian assets with the Group of Seven, the EU and Belgium.

According to Shmyhal, about 300 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets have been frozen in partner countries.

Our goal and position is clear: access to all these assets. We are strengthening our legal position and preparing the necessary legal mechanisms. We have a clear action plan and first results - Shmyhal said on social media.

According to Shmyhal, the government, together with the World Bank, has estimated that Ukraine's recovery will cost at least $486 billion. The assets of the aggressor country should become the main source of recovery, the Prime Minister said.

