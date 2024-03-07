$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 21545 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 74086 views

Shmygal on access to frozen assets of the Russian Federation: "We have a clear action plan and first results"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 83507 views

Ukraine has a clear plan of action and first results in accessing frozen Russian assets worth about €300 billion to finance the costs of recovery.

Shmygal on access to frozen assets of the Russian Federation: "We have a clear action plan and first results"

Ukraine will need at least 486 billion dollars to rebuild. The main source of recovery should be frozen assets of the Russian Federation. Ukraine has a clear plan of action and first results on access to them, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN

 Details

He said that an important meeting was held on the confiscation of Russian frozen assets with the participation of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy and the NBU.  The meeting discussed plans to work on the confiscation of Russian assets with the Group of Seven, the EU and Belgium. 

According to Shmyhal, about 300 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets have been frozen in partner countries. 

Our goal and position is clear: access to all these assets. We are strengthening our legal position and preparing the necessary legal mechanisms. We have a clear action plan and first results

- Shmyhal said on social media.

According to Shmyhal, the government, together with the World Bank, has estimated that Ukraine's recovery will cost at least $486 billion. The assets of the aggressor country should become the main source of recovery, the Prime Minister said. 

US Treasury Secretary: Russia's assets will not replace US aid to Ukraine01.03.24, 14:30 • 23286 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomyPolitics
World Bank
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
G7
European Union
Belgium
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
