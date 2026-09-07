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Hanna Hvozdiar has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Hanna Hvozdiar has become Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Deputy ministers for restoration and social policy have also been appointed.

Hanna Hvozdiar has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Hanna Hvozdar as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine; the Minister for Reconstruction and the Minister of Social Policy also received new deputies. This was reported by the government’s representative in Parliament, Taras Melnychuk, according to UNN.

In accordance with the government’s decisions, the following were appointed: 

• Hanna Yuriivna Hvozdar as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

• Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Shemaiev as Deputy Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine;

• Mykola Viacheslavovych Matiushenko as Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

In addition

Furthermore, according to Melnychuk, during the meeting a decision was made to dismiss Anatolii Vitaliiovych Komirnyi from the position of Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

Context

Hanna Hvozdar had already served as Deputy Minister of Defense from July 2025 to January 2026. At that time, her work in the position focused on issues related to the development of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex. 

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevhenii Khmara as Minister of Defense of Ukraine19.08.26, 13:34 • 24480 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
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