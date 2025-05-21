The Cabinet of Ministers allowed attracting funds through “United24” for the purchase of components for drones
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers allowed attracting charitable contributions through United24 for the purchase of UAVs and tactical-level electronic warfare equipment for the “Drone Line” project. Up to 10 million drones will be produced in Ukraine in 2025.
The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed attracting charitable contributions through the "United24" platform for the purchase of components of unmanned systems and tactical-level electronic warfare equipment for participants in the "Drone Line" project. This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
Amendments have been made to the Regulations on the Unified State Web Portal for collecting donations to support Ukraine "United24". It provides for the possibility of attracting charitable contributions, including for the purchase of components of unmanned systems and tactical-level electronic warfare equipment for participants in the "Drone Line" project
Addendum
In March, the Armed Forces launched a large-scale project "Drone Line", initiated by the President of Ukraine. The goal is to create a network of units that will receive modern equipment, resources and specialists. Military personnel and civilian specialists can join the project.
Recall
In 2025, Ukrainian defense industry enterprises will be able to produce up to 10 million drones, subject to government orders. The government has introduced large-scale financial support programs, preferential lending, grants and infrastructure initiatives to accelerate the development of national UAV production and components for them.